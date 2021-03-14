Laces Fuses Dreamy Synths With Choppy Bass On Debut EP, "Field Fallacy XVI"

The project includes collaborations with Ninajirachi, MAXIMAL Life and Darcy Baylis.
Author:
Publish date:

It's not everyday that a funeral videographer makes the switch into electronic music. But for Melbourne-based Laces, who first released music in 2018, this pivot has given birth to forward-thinking fusions of euphoric, Porter Robinson-styled synths and choppy, Cashmere Cat-reminiscent percussion. 

With his latest six-track EP, Field Fallacy XVI, Laces builds upon this vision with newfound maturity. Completed during Melbourne's second lockdown last fall, the project was released March 12th via NLV Records, Nina Las Vegas' imprint. The label has also supported Anna Lunoe, Kota Banks and UNIIQ3

From the rich soundscape of "Sunvocus" to the introspective subtlety of "Drop My Cell" with Darcy BaylisField Fallacy XVI easily maintains a steady pace and ever-evolving sound. The fluttering, Mura Masa-influenced melody of "Prosperity" with Ninajirachi is an additional highlight. Finally, "Eucalyptus" caps off the project with a sample-driven biomusic arrangement of bird chirps, television static and vocal reverb. 

"The EP is the result of my obsession with internet dance music," Laces said in a press release. "I just found myself with six tracks stemming from impromptu sessions on my Macbook Air, and I eventually realized I had an EP that was truly mine." 

FOLLOW LACES:

Facebook: facebook.com/laceslaceslaceslaces
Twitter: twitter.com/laceslaceslaces
Instagram: instagram.com/laceslaceslaceslaces
Spotify: spoti.fi/38CpGwC

