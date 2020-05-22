Lady Gaga's New Ariana Grande Collab Was Produced by Boys Noize, Tchami, BURNS, and BloodPop®

The road to Lady Gaga's highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica has been quite a journey, but the wait is quickly coming to end with May 29th right around the corner. Today she shares with her "Little Monsters" the record's second single, titled "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande. The track was produced by none other than electronic heavyweights Boys Noize, Tchami, BURNS, and BloodPop®, so you know it's going to make you want to dance.

When two pop queens unite under one production, you know the fandoms are going to go insane. Both Gaga and Grande have cultivated a devoted following by using their phenomenal voices to champion vulnerability. With "Rain On Me," the message Gaga is expressing is that instead of fighting and trying to suppress sadness, we should embrace our feelings. When depression hits, it could feel like a personal cloud is above your head and raining down on you. She's learned to keep going through the storm and to be grateful for just for being alive.

The track opens with Gaga’s empowering vocals expressing the above sentiments. The production is upbeat, with a catchy synth clap and steady bass line. The artists involved in this single have created the ultimate cry-dance ballad to get you moving through Memorial Day Weekend.

With Chromatica just a week away, Gaga must be breathing a sigh of relief. The album had been pushed back from the original April 10th date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s gearing up to be one all-star album featuring Grande, Elton John, Blackpink, and EDM superstars Tchami, Boys Noize, Skrillex, Madeon, and Axwell. BloodPop® is listed as not only as the album's executive producer, but also the A&R.

Lady Gaga's Chromatica, out May 29th, can be pre-ordered at her official website.

