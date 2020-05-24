Yesterday Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their collaboration "Rain On Me" along with a futuristic, rave-themed music video. The track is expected to be the last single prior to Lady Gaga's forthcoming sixth studio album release Chromatica, which arrives in full on May 29th, 2020.

The two pop stars teamed up with an eye-popping lineup of producers to make the hit single happen. BloodPop®, Boys Noize, BURNS, and Tchami are all credited, so you know from the get-go that "Rain On Me" is going to get people moving.

That sentiment carries over to the French house track's music video, which features Gaga and Grande dancing over a futuristic backdrop. During the video the sky rains daggers, but seemingly nothing breaks the stars' stride. Gaga suggested the message behind the song is to embrace hardship as it happens and try to flip that energy into positive action.

Gaga went on to thank BloodPop® personally for his role in inspiring the song. Her full Chromatica record is set to feature additional input from dance music heavyweights including Skrillex, Axwell, and Madeon.

