Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" is Finally Here Co-Produced by Tchami and BloodPop

The hype surrounding Lady Gaga's return to the airwaves has been skyrocketing and the wait is finally over; "Stupid Love" is here. Weeks ago when the track was leaked, we heard that infectious electronic beat and the excitement intensified even more. Everything made sense once we found out that Tchami and BloodPop® were listed as co-producers on the track.

The track is a certified Gaga bop, filled with her classic "rah-rah"-esque vocals solidifying her yet again as the reigning queen of pop music. The producers lend their electronic ears to the beat, adding in catchy synth work and a throbbing bassline. The beautifully strange Lady Gaga we know and love is back.

She accompanied the track with a visually stunning music video shot solely on an iPhone 11 Pro and directed by Daniel Askill. It's a bright post-apocalyptic, psychedelic landscape channeling her "Born This Way" ideals that love is the only way to survive this crumbling society.

Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) previously worked with Tchami (real name Martin Bresso) and BloodPop® (real name Michael Tucker) alongside Boys Noize on her 2019 HAUS Laboratories ad. Separately, Tucker aided on her Joanne album and Bresso co-wrote "Applause".

Word is out that the new album, LG6, will be coming soon. Check back in as more information comes through for this release.

FOLLOW LADY GAGA:

Facebook: gaga.lk/facebook

Instagram: gaga.lk/Instagram

Twitter: gaga.lk/Twitter

FOLLOW TCHAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamTchami

Twitter: twitter.com/iamTchami

Instagram: instagram.com/tchami

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/iamtchami