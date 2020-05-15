Lady Gaga Takes "Stupid Love" Underground with Vitaclub "Warehouse" Mix

While the world waits in anticipation for Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica, the queen of pop has given fans a new piece of music to satiate "The Little Monsters" until the official release on May 29th. Today, Gaga pays homage to her dance roots with a remix of Chromatica cut "Stupid Love" from Vitaclub, the new collaborative project from BloodPop® and BURNS.

The new rework makes us wish we were in a sweaty warehouse party dancing the night away. It features a heart-racing house beat as Gaga's signature vocals guide the way, proclaiming, "All I ever wanted was love." It is a certified party starter, filled with pumping synths, sharp hi-hats, and reverberating vocal chops.

The journey to Chromatica has been a long one, after being pushed back from the original April 10th release date to May 29th due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” reads a March 25th statement by Lady Gaga. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

The new album will feature an all-star lineup of features and credits, including Elton John, Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Tchami, Boys Noize, Skrillex, Madeon, and Axwell. Longtime Gaga collaborator BloodPop® is also the executive producer and A&R of Chromatica. She is championing the new work to be art that reflects healing, bravery, and love, and the album couldn't come at a better time.

Lady Gaga's Chromatica can be pre-ordered at her official website.

