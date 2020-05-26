Four days ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica, Lady Gaga has created an EDM-inspired playlist on Spotify for her "Little Monsters." In fact, the caption on the official playlist reads, "Lady Gaga created a playlist featuring all the songs to get you ready to dance."

Gaga's "Welcome to Chromatica" playlist, which was shared via Twitter by Chromatica's executive producer and A&R, BloodPop®, features many songs from some of the most iconic names in electronic music and serves as an ode to her dance music roots.

Notable songs on "Welcome to Chromatica" from the world of EDM include Axwell's seminal 2005 club single "Feel the Vibe," Tchami's “Shades (feat. Donnie Sloan & Ricky Ducati)," "You Got the Love" by legendary Chicago house producer Frankie Knuckles, and Tiësto's iconic "In Search of Sunrise" remix of Delirium's "Silence" featuring Sarah McLachlan. Other notable names from the dance music realm include Skream, Bob Sinclair, Todd Terry, Patrick Topping, and Moby.

Gaga's new album is also represented in the playlist. In addition to the Ariana Grande-assisted Chromatica cut "Rain On Me," the playlist also features the "Vitaclub Warehouse Mix" of the record's lead single "Stupid Love," a disco-inspired house remix from Vitaclub, the new collaborative project from BloodPop® and BURNS.

You can peruse "Welcome to Chromatica" in full below.

