Lady of the House Announces Demo Competition Winners, Releases Inaugural EP

Four women have just become the inaugural class of Lady of the House artists after the release of the label's collaborative EP, Competition Winners.

Handpicked from hundreds of demo submissions earlier this year, the winners will also receive mentorship from advisors at CAA, Beatport, The Media Nanny and more as well as a performance slot at LabelWorx's Amsterdam Dance Week event on October 19th.

Lady of the House is a U.K. organization that advocates for gender equity in dance music. They partnered with Becky Hill and Sam Divine, as well as BBC Radio hosts Jaguar and Charlie Tee, to select the songs for the EP.

From the aptly titled house track "Bill's Groove" by Angel Lee (with LKP) to the sweeping melodic house cut "Vivid" by EVALINA, it's an inspired record. "Swayin'" by Esther Turner blends silky smooth R&B with heart-stirring percussion tones, while "Meditation" by Jamurai sprints through nearly four minutes of frenetic drum & bass.

"I never dreamt that when we launched this record label that we would receive hundreds of demos in only six weeks," said Lady of the House cofounder Laila Mckenzie. "It shows me that as much as we say as an industry that we’ve not got enough women and non-binary producers, it’s not for lack of talent; it’s a matter of finding them, believing in them, investing in them, platforming them, amplifying them. All of these things that we don’t seem to be doing for women and non-binary people."

Listen to Competition Winners EP below and stream it here.

