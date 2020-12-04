Laidback Luke Drops New Single "Dance It Off" With Ally Brooke

Laidback Luke Drops New Single "Dance It Off" With Ally Brooke

The perfect single to dance off 2020.
Laidback Luke is here to ignite some moves in your body with his new single "Dance It Off," featuring former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke. The retrowave-inspired dance track is the uplifting single we needed right before the weekend. 

There's no denying that disco is back, and for some, it never left. It is a focal point of mainstream records, such as Dua Lipa's latest album Future Nostalgia and Doja Cat's viral hit "Say So," among many others. Laidback Luke and Ally Brooke continue this momentum with "Dance It Off," which we can already see getting its own 70s inspired music video. It also delivers the perfect message for 2020 because we truly all need to dance off this year. 

Laidback Luke, who is well-known for his support of aspiring artists, recently released a new online course to teach DJs how to create mashups and bootlegs. Prior to "Dance It Off," he dropped a heartfelt single dedicated to his children titled "Rolling Stone."

You can stream and download "Dance It Off" featuring Ally Brooke across all platforms here

