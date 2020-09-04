Laidback Luke Shares Personal Message to His Children with "Rolling Stone"

Laidback Luke has released his latest single, "Rolling Stone" featuring David Gonçalves, a track that explores the struggles of raising his three children while frequently touring.

"Rolling Stone" is an impassioned message, addressing the mistakes Laidback Luke made as a father and how his relationship with his children has improved over time. David Gonçalves' soulful vocals are a wonderful addition to this groovy dance floor filler, as they pair effortlessly with the striking piano chords and funky synths. A beautiful ode to his children, "Rolling Stone" is certainly a track longtime fans will be rinsing nonstop.

As some may recognize, "Rolling Stone" samples the classic track by The Temptations, "Papa Was A Rolling Stone." Laidback Luke states that he's "always had a connection with this legendary vocal," further elaborating that the track is dedicated to his kids.

You can listen to "Rolling Stone" below.

FOLLOW LAIDBACK LUKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialLaidbackluke

Twitter: twitter.com/LaidbackLuke

Instagram: instagram.com/laidbackluke

Spotify: spoti.fi/2EXVali