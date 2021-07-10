Laidback Luke Revives Techno Alias, Dark Chanell, for Sophomore EP: Listen

Released via Laidback Luke’s Mixmash banner, the ominous EP fuses elements of disco with vintage techno.
Author:
Publish date:
In February 2021, Laidback Luke unveiled his Dark Chanell alias with the release of the project's pulsing debut EP, No. 1. The iconic Dutch DJ, whose self-professed first love is techno, has now revived his ominous nom de plume with his sophomore record, the two-track New York Five-O EP.

Out now on Luke’s Mixmash banner, the menacing EP offers the dark underground warehouse sounds that longtime techno fans crave. Fusing elements of disco with vintage techno, “Foxy Town” applies sinister bass guitar licks and a thumping bassline. Balancing out the EP is its second track “Hutch,” which uses haunting vox and brooding, glitchy sound design.

Check out the new EP below.

FOLLOW DARK CHANELL:

Instagram: instagram.com/dark.chanell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3e5JnzY

FOLLOW LAIDBACK LUKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialLaidbackluke
Twitter: twitter.com/LaidbackLuke
Instagram: instagram.com/laidbackluke
Spotify: spoti.fi/2EXVali

