Lane 8 Celebrates Summer 2021 With Dreamy 4-Hour Mixtape: Listen

Lane 8's latest seasonal mixtape offers 61 tracks—including 22 IDs—across the house and techno spectrum, from the deep and dark to the progressive and melodic.
Author:
Publish date:

Jason Siegel

How do you tell a new season has begun? Equinoxes and solstices? Leaves turning red, snow falling, flowers blooming, or the sun scorching? Well, if you’re a fan of Lane 8, there’s no better sign than the arrival of his seasonal mixtapes, a staple since 2013.

The Colorado-based producer just released his "Summer 2021 Mixtape," a 61 track house and techno exploration—including 22 IDs—clocking in at just over four hours.

The mix starts relaxed and melodic, with sultry songs from Massane and a couple of remixes from Gui Boratto. A growling remix from Kasper Koman takes listeners into darker, deeper territory before Lane 8 leads the soundscape into melody-driven, dance-focused tracks. This ebb and flow between powerful, driving synths and soft, progressive melodies continues over the course of the mix, as Lane 8 adeptly charges forward through the mix.

In a June 2019 interview with EDM.com, Lane 8 shared that his seasonal mixtapes were born out of an inundation of new music. Though still a way to bring fans fresh and exciting music in a special, extended format, the mixes have also grown into breeding grounds for tracks off his This Never Happened label.

The "Summer 2021" tape features three tracks from one of the imprint's brightest artists, Massane, plus unreleased tunes from Jerro, EMBRZ, and Polar Inc. Also in the mix is Lane 8’s latest single “Riptide” with Davey Hovok and an unreleased remix of his classic song “Little Voices.”

