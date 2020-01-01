Lane 8 Drops His Last Song of the Decade "Just"

Lane 8 (real name Daniel Goldstein) decided to close out 2019 by delivering one last surprise for his fans, a single titled "Just". This is the final track from his album Brightest Lights, scheduled to debut January 10th. If you were looking to start the new year off on the right note, let this track be your first move.

Doing what he does best, Goldstein delivers a bright, euphoric track with "Just". The detailed layering is captivating and will leave you lost in the beauty of it all. The melodic house melody that focuses on a simple recurring note keeps you at a calming pace while still stimulating your senses.

Along with the release of the track, Goldstein shared with followers his personal reflection of the last ten years and the concept behind the single. Over this decade he turned his dream into his reality while still keeping the same sense of joy for creating music he had since he was younger. That is what he hopes you get from "Just", the feeling of passion for doing whatever it is you love.

Goldstein has been gearing up for the release of Brightest Lights with a busy release spree. With only 10 days until the album comes out, "Just" is the sixth single released from the LP. The This Never Happened label boss also released his Winter Mixtape which featured this track as the opener to the mix.

H/T: EDMIdentity

