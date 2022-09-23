Skip to main content
Lane 8 Ushers In Autumn With Transcendental "Fall 2022 Mixtape"

Lane 8 Ushers In Autumn With Transcendental "Fall 2022 Mixtape"

Lane 8's new tape plunges fans into a deep dive of 48 tracks, including 12 unreleased IDs.

Lane 8/Facebook

Lane 8's new tape plunges fans into a deep dive of 48 tracks, including 12 unreleased IDs.

Right on time for the official changing of the seasons, Lane 8 has dropped a new seasonal mixtape.

Clocking in at over three hours, his new "Fall 2022 Mixtape" transcends listeners into a deep dive of 48 tracks. The mix kicks off with four IDs—presumably future releases on the deep house star's This Never Happened imprint—before Hunter/Game’s "Beyond A Dream" makes an appearance around the 17-minute mark. 

In classic Lane 8 fashion, the mixtape uncovers the soundscapes of melodic house and minimal techno from a diverse assortment of artists, including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Jerro, Yotto, Jeremy Olander and Cassian, among others. The tape goes on to feature eight more IDs sprinkled throughout its entirety, hinting at a prolific upcoming fall and winter seasons of music releases from This Never Happened.

You can listen to Lane 8’s full “Fall 2022 Mixtape” below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

armin van buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Taps Iconic Songwriter Diane Warren for New Single, "Live On Love": Listen

"It’s not often that I find myself in the studio in the company of one of the world’s most distinguished songwriters," van Buuren said.

By Mikala Lugen
Nora En Pure during sunset performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nora En Pure, Hannah Wants, SLANDER and More [9/23/22]

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, GRiZ, Fred again.. and more.

By Koji Aiken
meow wolf vortex channel tres
MUSIC RELEASES

Channel Tres Signs to RCA and Godmode to "Reimagine House Music for a New Community"

The Compton R&B and house music virtuoso also released a sultry track called "No Limit."

By Mikala Lugen

Follow Lane 8:

Facebook: facebook.com/lane8music
Instagram: instagram.com/lane8music
Twitter: twitter.com/Lane8music
Spotify: spoti.fi/2BYYafk

Related

Lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Drops Stunning "Winter 2021 Mixtape"

Lane 8's latest seasonal mixtape features 50 tracks across three hours, including unreleased songs from his upcoming "Reviver" album.

lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Celebrates Summer 2021 With Dreamy 4-Hour Mixtape: Listen

Lane 8's latest seasonal mixtape offers 61 tracks—including 22 IDs—across the house and techno spectrum, from the deep and dark to the progressive and melodic.

Lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8's "Reviver" Album Is Sonic Rejuvenation: Listen

Lane 8's "Reviver" has something to offer fans both old and new.

Lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Releases Winter Mixtape Opening ID, "Oh, Miles" With Julia Church

The track is the latest in a string of singles following the release of his 2020 album, "Brightest Lights."

Lane 8
NEWS

Lane 8 Announces 'This Never Happened' Summer Gatherings & New Music

Lane 8 announces new dates in Colorado, New York and San Fransisco along with a stellar new track, "Little Voices."

Lane 8
NEWS

Lane 8 Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Reviver"

The deep house virtuoso said his upcoming record is his "most dancefloor focused album yet."

lane-8-george-fitzgerald-burns-remixes-678x381
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Drops His Last Song of the Decade "Just"

The final single from his forthcoming album

lane 8 red rocks
EVENTS

Lane 8 Announces Debut Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lane 8 has announced his debut at the fabled open air venue in October.