Lane 8 Ushers In Autumn With Transcendental "Fall 2022 Mixtape"

Right on time for the official changing of the seasons, Lane 8 has dropped a new seasonal mixtape.

Clocking in at over three hours, his new "Fall 2022 Mixtape" transcends listeners into a deep dive of 48 tracks. The mix kicks off with four IDs—presumably future releases on the deep house star's This Never Happened imprint—before Hunter/Game’s "Beyond A Dream" makes an appearance around the 17-minute mark.

In classic Lane 8 fashion, the mixtape uncovers the soundscapes of melodic house and minimal techno from a diverse assortment of artists, including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Jerro, Yotto, Jeremy Olander and Cassian, among others. The tape goes on to feature eight more IDs sprinkled throughout its entirety, hinting at a prolific upcoming fall and winter seasons of music releases from This Never Happened.

You can listen to Lane 8’s full “Fall 2022 Mixtape” below.

