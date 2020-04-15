Lane 8 Unveils Hypnotic 3-Hour Long "Groundhog Day" mix

Denver deep house favorite Lane 8 recently surprised his fans with a sweeping, 3-hour long mixtape called "Groundhog Day."

Kicking things off with "Roll Call," an unreleased collaboration with Anderholm that will appear Lane 8's own This Never Happened imprint, the mix effortlessly continues down a rabbit hole of mesmerizing tech and deep house with each passing minute. Lane 8's unique ability to blend complex melodies into one hypnotic arrangement is second to none.

Moreover, his capacity to do so while supporting other house honchos like Kölsch, MOGUAI, Moon Boots, and Kevin Saunderson makes him doubly impressive and helps him remain one of the most popular artists in the deep house sphere. The Colorado-based producer also live streamed a set today via Twitch, which you can re-watch here.

Tracklist:

Lane 8 & Anderholm - Roll Call [This Never Happened]

KiNK - Leko (Session Victim Remix) [Burek]

Local Dialect - Perseus [Zerothree]

Lane 8 - Sunday Song (Rylan Taggart Remix) [This Never Happened]

Deeparture - Fuselage [This Never Happened]

Yung Yotto - Tarantia [Out of Office]

Lane 8 - Brightest Lights ft. Polica (Paraleven Remix) [This Never Happened]

Kolsch - Sleeper Must Awaken [Kompakt]

Josh McKenzie - In Your Eyes [This Never Happened]

Artche - Second Chance [Stress Records]

Lane 8 - Bear Hug [This Never Happened]

John Dahlback - Hustle Up (Paul Thomas Remix) [Nero Recordings]

Four Tet - Love Salad [Text Records]

Solanca - Flor Roja [This Never Happened]

ID - ID

Sultan & Shepard - Banya [This Never Happened]

Lane 8 - Keep On [Anjunadeep]

Artche - Two Minds [Stress Records]

Solanca - Calatheas Chant [This Never Happened]

Matador - Bush [Astralwerks]

Goom Gum - Hollow [Fly Boy]

Lane 8 - Yard Two Stone ft. Jens Kuross (Sultan & Shepard Remix) [This Never Happened]

Moon Boots - WTF (Tinlicker Remix) [Anjunadeep]

Lane 8 - Don't Let Me Go ft. Arctic Lake (Avoure Remix) [This Never Happened]

Josh McKenzie - NCFTos [This Never Happened]

Lane 8 - Shooting Arrows ft. Polica (Matt Fax Remix) [This Never Happened]

PRAANA - Samasta [This Never Happened]

Massane - Not Alone [This Never Happened]

Tommy Baynen - Laminar Flow [Colorize]

Sultan & Shepard - Guaba [This Never Happened]

TMA - Aitne (Monkey Safari Remix) [Hommage]

Frere - Often Wrong (Tourist Remix) [Monday Records]

Mind Against - Walking Away [Afterlife]

MOGUAI - Impereal [mau5trap]

Kevin Saunderson - Oombah (Themba's Herd Extended Remix) [KMS]

BAILE & Nuage - Murmur [This Never Happened]

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

FOLLOW LANE 8

Facebook: facebook.com/lane8music

Instagram: @lane8music

Twitter: @Lane8music

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/lane8music