Lane 8 Releases Winter Mixtape Opening ID, "Oh, Miles" With Julia Church
If there's one electronic music artist known to keep busy, it's melodic house producer Lane 8.
In 2020 alone he released over 16 hours of music even without counting livestreams, stemming from his album and its corresponding remix pack, Brightest Lights and Brightest Lights Remixed, an additional EP, and four new editions of his seasonal mixtape series. Not to mention, the This Never Happened label head has been navigating life in lockdown with two young kids under his roof. Now, with the January 14th release of "Oh, Miles" with Julia Church, Lane 8 shows no signs of slowing down. Notably, the track first appeared on his Winter 2020 Mixtape back in December.
Clocking in at five-and-a-half minutes, "Oh, Miles" is a prime example of slow-burning melodic house, employing a delicate melody and gently resonating synths underlaid with fluttering bass tones. Church's vocals add a poignant touch, carrying the track through to an entrancing conclusion of intensity, via crisp percussion. "Julia’s voice always puts such an immediate smile on my face and just makes me feel at ease with the world," Lane 8 said in a social media post.
