Lane 8 Brings the Heat with Four-Hour "Summer 2020" Mixtape

Lane 8, the king of seasonal long-form mixes, is here to deliver four hours worth of sunshine with his "Summer 2020" Mixtape.

The Colorado-based deep house producer has been known to make seasonal mixtapes since the winter of 2013, with his last being "Groundhog Day." The releases never disappoint, providing the perfect backdrop for the activities that ensue during that time of the year. For "Summer 2020," the energy is lush, warm, and vibrant, chock full of artists off his This Never Happened imprint. Lane 8 is a certified expert at creating soundtracks for our lives, making us feel as if we are the main character in their own feature film.

If the four-hour mixtape wasn't enough Lane 8 for you, the deep house kingpin also announced that he is releasing new music tomorrow, July 2nd with Kidnap.

