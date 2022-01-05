Lane 8 Drops Stunning "Winter 2021 Mixtape"
If you’re a fan of Lane 8, the only way to usher in a new season is the fresh arrival of a seasonal mixtape.
Welcoming winter, the esteemed deep house producer dropped his “Winter 2021 Mixtape” today, January 4th. A bit later than past winter mixtapes, but well worth the wait.
The mix clocks in at over three hours and spans 50 songs. It offers fans a thorough preview of Lane 8’s upcoming album, Reviver, as the audio features six tracks off the highly anticipated album, due out on January 22nd. Four IDs also made the cut, presumably future releases on Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint.
As always, Lane 8 effortlessly carries listeners through the depths of house and techno with music from the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Bonobo, Vintage Culture, Booka Shade, and Ben Böhmer sprinkled through the mixtape.
Recommended Articles
Lane 8 Drops Stunning "Winter 2021 Mixtape"
Lane 8's latest seasonal mixtape features 50 tracks across three hours, including unreleased songs from his upcoming "Reviver" album.
Rave On: World's First Decentralized EDM Festival Planned for 2022
Prospective attendees can purchase one of 10,000 custom NFTs, which unlock rewards like rave apparel and exclusive airdrops.
How Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer Infused EDM and Orchestral Music to Bring "The Matrix Resurrections" to Life
We spoke to the esteemed composers about how they achieved a sound unique enough to stand on its own while harkening back to the electronic classics of "Matrix" yesteryear.
You can listen to Lane 8’s “Winter 2021 Mixtape” below.
FOLLOW LANE 8:
Facebook: facebook.com/lane8music
Instagram: instagram.com/lane8music
Twitter: twitter.com/Lane8music
Spotify: spoti.fi/2BYYafk