January 5, 2022
Lane 8 Drops Stunning "Winter 2021 Mixtape"

Lane 8's latest seasonal mixtape features 50 tracks across three hours, including unreleased songs from his upcoming "Reviver" album.

Jason Siegel

If you’re a fan of Lane 8, the only way to usher in a new season is the fresh arrival of a seasonal mixtape.

Welcoming winter, the esteemed deep house producer dropped his “Winter 2021 Mixtape” today, January 4th. A bit later than past winter mixtapes, but well worth the wait.

The mix clocks in at over three hours and spans 50 songs. It offers fans a thorough preview of Lane 8’s upcoming album, Reviver, as the audio features six tracks off the highly anticipated album, due out on January 22nd. Four IDs also made the cut, presumably future releases on Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint.

As always, Lane 8 effortlessly carries listeners through the depths of house and techno with music from the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Bonobo, Vintage Culture, Booka Shade, and Ben Böhmer sprinkled through the mixtape.

You can listen to Lane 8’s “Winter 2021 Mixtape” below.

FOLLOW LANE 8:

Facebook: facebook.com/lane8music
Instagram: instagram.com/lane8music
Twitter: twitter.com/Lane8music
Spotify: spoti.fi/2BYYafk

