Lastlings Reveal New Album "First Contact" and Accompanying Short Film

Following the releases of their hit dark-pop singles "Deja Vu," “I’ve Got You,” “Take My Hand,” and “No Time,” Australian musical duo and siblings Lastlings have finally announced the release date for the culmination of their recent works, their new full-length album First Contact.

An exploration of the brooding pop notes and electronica-driven melodies that Lastlings are becoming so well-known for, First Contact features the four previously released singles as well as eight brand new tracks that delve into the deepest, most emotional parts of the human psyche.

The album announcement also comes with a tie-in short film released today, mirroring those emotions instilled in the album. Co-created with Sydney-based director Dylan Duclos, the film was shot in Japan and it is narrated in Japanese with English subtitles. A dystopian mind trip, the short film explores the human experience, from the beginning of life to pivotal moments throughout, all set against a post-apocalyptic backdrop.

"We are so excited to finally announce the release date of our debut album First Contact," said Lastlings about the forthcoming release. "Over three years in the making, we couldn't hold off any longer to see this body of work in its final form released into the world."

Lastlings' captivating First Contact album is set for release on November 20th via Astralwerks and RÜFÜS DU SOL’s acclaimed Rose Avenue imprint. Preorders are available here.

