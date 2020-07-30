Lastlings Get the RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix Treatment on "No Time"

Australian electronic pop musicians and siblings Lastlings made waves in 2018 with their signing to the Rose Avenue imprint, headed by Australian superstar trio RÜFÜS DU SOL. RÜFÜS had the pair along for their "SOLACE World Tour" last year and have now given Lastlings the remix treatment.

"No Time (RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix)" is a dreamy house offering from the powerhouse electronica group. The original track was already a deep, progressive earworm, and RÜFÜS capitalize on that sound by kicking things up with both the tempo and composition. While the original has a deep and danceable yet chilled-out feel to it, the remix explores those euphoric and sporadic synths even further with a drawn out, atmospheric breakdown and buildup.

The payoff is pure bliss. The groove remains at the drop with intense, nearly cinematic tones that play wonderfully off of vocalist Amy Dowdle's airy verses. Emotive and goosebump-inducing pads and brassy notes round the track out in perfect fashion. Taking nothing away from the original, RÜFÜS DU SOL deliver a complimentary and expansive remix of an already stunning track.

"The remix is an amazing journey and we absolutely love it," Lastlings said. "Eagerly waiting for the moment we’re back together moving to it on a packed dance floor.”



"No Time (RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix)" is out now via Rose Avenue and available here.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/RufusDuSol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

FOLLOW LASTLINGS:

Facebook: facebook.com/lastlingsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/LASTLINGS

Instagram: instagram.com/lastlings