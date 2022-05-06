Lauren Mia Deepens Her Roots In Melodic Techno With New EP, "Eternal Existence"

Throughout the last few years, Lauren Mia's self-described "erotic journey through sound" has allowed her to emerge as one of dance music's most promising acts. The classic pianist and composer has created a space for herself in the burgeoning melodic techno and progressive house arena thanks to her unique take on the genre. Helping to propel that distinctive sound is Mia's new EP, Eternal Existence.

On the heels of her first singles of the year, "Ohm" and "Existence," Mia spares no time in demonstrating her talents with the two-track release. Eternal Existence contains a one-two punch of powerful records that cement her firmly in the quickly rising tides of melodic techno.

In "One", the soundscape is meant for retrospection driven solely by a sensuous instrumental beat. Deep basslines and heavenly synths are the name of the game as the track allows the mind to meander in solitude for nearly eight minutes. Establishing itself in a theory of "oneness," Mia aspires to connect listeners with the self and galvanize personal growth.

“‘One’ is the story of our souls being one of something bigger, all connected and existing infinitely… eternally," said Mia. "‘One’ is to remind us of our oneness with ourselves… with THE self."

In the second cut, the tones turn to a more ethereal composition, thanks in part to Fracture's spectral vocals. "Converge" stands as a breakthrough in Mia's growing discography, as she seamlessly weaves Fracture's expressive voice under the rhythmic successions of a deeper form of techno.

As "Converge" fades out, the record comes to a close, reminding listeners why Mia has been on the rise recently. Her distinct take on the more progressive tones of techno and house has found a home with esteemed labels Anjunadeep, Somatic Records and RÜFUS DU SOL’s Rose Avenue Records, among others. She has also landed an upcoming performance at Tomorrowland later this year after having already taken the stage at California's Beyond Wonderland and CRSSD "Day One" festivals.

You can stream Eternal Existence here.

FOLLOW LAUREN MIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/laurenmiamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/_laurenmiamusic

Instagram: instagram.com/laurenmiamusic