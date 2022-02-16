Skip to main content
LODATO Drops Electrifying Remix of Leah Kate's "F U Anthem": Listen

The brooding pop-rock track has been transported to club territory by LODATO, who was recently named to EDM.com's Class of 2022.

Fresh off a nod in EDM.com's Class of 2022LODATO has teamed up with rising pop star Leah Kate to remix her defiant single "F U Anthem."

True to form, LODATO takes the brooding pop-rock track and transports it to club territory. The New York City-based betasmith does well to encapsulate the transcendent nature of Kate's middle-fingers-up lyrics with his electrifying production, employing uplifting sound design throughout.

And the drop is high-energy, blending elements of future and electro house while interpolating a gritty guitar riff. It's one of the many reasons the song was immediately added to SiriusXM's popular "BPM" channel after its release.

The new "F U Anthem" remix is the latest in a dizzying string of reworks for LODATO, who has established himself as a prolific and coveted remixer in the dance music space. He's been commissioned for official remixes for music by Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Galantis and OneRepublic, VASSY and many more.

Fans of LODATO will be thrilled to hear he has new original music in the pipeline in 2022. In the meantime, check out his remix of "F U Anthem" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

