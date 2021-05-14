Laura Greaves Drops First-Ever Vocalist-Led EP on Flux Pavilion and Doctor P's Circus Records: Listen

A change of pace for the dubstep tastemaker, "Into The Dark" is a haunting slice of indietronica oozing with sultry sound design and eerie lyricism.

With her new Into the Dark EP, Laura Greaves has thrust her flagpole into the EDM terrain as the first singer-songwriter to release a vocalist-led EP on Circus Records, the fabled electronic label founded by Flux Pavilion and Doctor P.

A change of pace for the dubstep tastemaker, Into the Dark is a haunting slice of indietronica oozing with sultry sound design and eerie lyricism. Exploring themes of existentialism and inner demons, the record marries the grunge of Two Feet with the spellbinding vocal flair of Elohim.

"I hope [Into the Dark] makes other people feel empowered and strong enough to face their own demons," Greaves wrote in a celebratory Facebook post announcing the EP.

Greaves kickstarts the EP with "Psychopath"—one of its surefire standouts—with raucous guitar riffs and nuanced bass textures, and follows with a hypnotic indie number called "Star Sign." She then conjures electro house vibes in the menacing "Cult" before tying a bow on the EP with "Follow Me," a stomping banger that could soundtrack a human wave attack from a Spartan film.

You can listen to Greaves' Into the Dark EP below and find it on streaming platforms here.

