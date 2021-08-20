Leaving Laurel's Debut Album Is a Stunning Tribute to Pierce Fulton's Memory: Listen

Last month, Pierce Fulton's collaborative side project with Botnek's Gordon Huntley, Leaving Laurel, released the first single from their self-titled debut album. Today, their full body of work—which is dedicated to Fulton's memory—has arrived via iconic dance music imprint Anjunadeep.

Through each of the album's 11 aching tracks, Leaving Laurel expertly convey the chemistry Fulton and Huntley shared stemming from their longstanding friendship. Rich, colorful textures shine brightly on the record, layered with lush, spellbinding pads and crisp percussive elements.

One of the most impressive aspects of the album is how well each of its songs flow. Each sounds like it was made to be placed after the other to tell a story as part of a cohesive narrative. The ambient nature of Leaving Laurel is just as mesmerizing, allowing listeners to fully envelop themselves in the collective mindset of the duo as they wrote it.

The late Pierce Fulton. Skyler Greene

Fulton tragically died in April 2021 from an apparent suicide after a struggle with his mental health.

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity," Fulton's brother Griff said at the time. "He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I've ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius."

You can listen to Leaving Laurel below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

