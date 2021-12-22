LeDoc and Guantanamo Bae Tap Max C for Anthemic Collab, "Deep Down"
Rising electronic dance music producers LeDoc and Guantanamo Bae have joined forces for "Deep Down," an anthemic house tune.
The mesmerizing track features Max C, the famed singer-songwriter behind the timeless vocal from Axwell's "I Found U," among many others. "Deep Down" fuses elements of progressive and slap house, ultimately creating a powerful, festival-ready number with pounding production. And with the retro cadence of its ageless vocalist, it's a riveting blend of old-school and modern dance music that is primed for the clubs.
"I have always been a big fan of Max C," said LeDoc, who hails from Greece. "Tracks nowadays are always featuring high- or low-pitched vocals and sound the same. We wanted to bring a unique, jazzy vibe to our track."
According to a press release, Guantanamo Bae approached the production with the desire to offer listeners a place to escape amid the challenging times contrived by the pandemic. So Max C wrote the hook, "You started something deep down," to inspire people who may not exactly feel confident in themselves at the moment.
Recommended Articles
LeDoc and Guantanamo Bae Tap Max C for Anthemic Collab, "Deep Down"
"Deep Down" is a riveting blend of old-school and modern dance music.
Swedish House Mafia Performance In Las Vegas Cancelled After iHeartMedia Abandons CES Event: Report
Twitter, Pinterest, and Meta are among the companies that have pulled out of CES 2022 amid uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Watch GRiZ and LSDREAM Debut Unreleased Collaboration at Space Camp
GRiZ and LSDREAM premiered the massive track at the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.
All in all, "Deep Down" is a sensational collab that should only continue to rise on streaming platforms, where it has already amassed hundreds of thousands of streams.
Take a listen to "Deep Down" below.
FOLLOW LEDOC:
Facebook: facebook.com/earlyledoc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3H60b61
FOLLOW GUANTANAMO BAE:
Instagram: instagram.com/gtmo_bae/
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/guantanamo_bae
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YmAaun