December 22, 2021
LeDoc and Guantanamo Bae Tap Max C for Anthemic Collab, "Deep Down"
"Deep Down" is a riveting blend of old-school and modern dance music.
Rising electronic dance music producers LeDoc and Guantanamo Bae have joined forces for "Deep Down," an anthemic house tune.

The mesmerizing track features Max C, the famed singer-songwriter behind the timeless vocal from Axwell's "I Found U," among many others. "Deep Down" fuses elements of progressive and slap house, ultimately creating a powerful, festival-ready number with pounding production. And with the retro cadence of its ageless vocalist, it's a riveting blend of old-school and modern dance music that is primed for the clubs.

"I have always been a big fan of Max C," said LeDoc, who hails from Greece. "Tracks nowadays are always featuring high- or low-pitched vocals and sound the same. We wanted to bring a unique, jazzy vibe to our track."

According to a press release, Guantanamo Bae approached the production with the desire to offer listeners a place to escape amid the challenging times contrived by the pandemic. So Max C wrote the hook, "You started something deep down," to inspire people who may not exactly feel confident in themselves at the moment. 

All in all, "Deep Down" is a sensational collab that should only continue to rise on streaming platforms, where it has already amassed hundreds of thousands of streams.

Take a listen to "Deep Down" below.

