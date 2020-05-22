Lee Foss and Anabel Englund Reunite on Addictive New Tune "Warm Disco"

Lee Foss and Anabel Englund combine their signature sounds yet again on their latest collaborative effort "Warm Disco," out via MK's AREA10 imprint.

"Warm Disco" is an instant classic. Lee Foss' expert beat-making ability shines on this track, as he's crafted an effortlessly minimalistic bassline that's complemented by rolling synths and organic percussion. Anabel Englund's unmistakable vocals express a longing for the warmth of the dancefloor, a sentiment we can all relate to at the moment. "Warm Disco" is a phenomenal addition to both Lee Foss and Anabel Englund's discographies, and is one that fans of both artists will undoubtedly gravitate towards.

Lee Foss has established himself as a pioneer of modern house music. The Chicago-born producer has collaborated with some of the most well-known names in the genre, including Chris Lake, Jamie Jones, and MK. Lee Foss and Jamie Jones founded their collaborative label Hot Creations in 2010, where artists like Solardo, Mason Maynard, and The Martinez Brothers have all released tracks.

Anabel Englund first broke out when she collaborated with Foss, Jones, and MK on their tune "Electricity" in 2012. Since then, she's frequently collaborated with all three artists as well as worked with CID, Eli Brown, and Amtrac.

FOLLOW LEE FOSS:

Facebook: facebook.com/leefossofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/leefossmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/leefoss

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/leefoss

FOLLOW ANABEL ENGLUND:

Facebook: facebook.com/anabelenglundofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/anabelenglund

Instagram: instagram.com/anabelenglund

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/anabelenglund