Legion Share New Drum and Bass Mix with MC Relyt

Denver drum and bass duo Legion have been on a roll as of late. With releases on Andy C's RAM Records imprint, collaborations with Logam, and notable gigs across the United States and beyond, Legion (real names Lee Griffin and Hunter Watson) have made quite a name for themselves within the States and beyond recently. Now, they've shared their DJ set with MC Relyt recorded live at The Black Box in Denver.

The fiery mix features a wide array of top-notch dance floor drum and bass, neurofunk, and jungle tracks. Bars from MC Relyt (real name Tyler Cline) skillfully keep the energy at 11 and make a great addition to the mix - but he knows when to allow the mix to breathe and speak for itself. Legion's precision mixing and double drops ensure that the dance floor is constantly moving.

Tracks from Kove, Whiney, Drumsound & Bassline Smith, Dossa & Locuzzed, and others are included - as well as original works from Legion and Logam, of course. Overall, the mix's wide array of sounds provides the highest peaks and the deepest valleys, making it a well-rounded blend that's great listening for any drum and bass fan.

Upcoming Legion releases include a remix of Gerra & Stone's "L.I.E.S.," to be released on January 31st via Program, and Gerra & Stone's remix of Legion's "Afterthought," which will come out on Program the same day.

