Lenno Livens Things Up with Fresh Flip of Mickey Valen’s “Ur Perfect I Hate It (feat. Emilia Ali)”

Finnish whiz kid Lenno has a reputation for being one of the most sought-after remixers in the game, and for good reason. Adding to the millions of plays compiled throughout his remixing career is his recent flip of Mickey Valen’s “Ur Perfect I Hate It (feat. Emilia Ali)”, which puts a completely unexpected twist on a popular fan favorite.

Few producers are able to take a song and give it an entirely new life, and Lenno is certainly one of them. Incorporating analog sounds seamlessly alongside organic instruments, Lenno has crafted an outstandingly groovy tune that feels just as electronic as it does human.

Lenno’s version incorporates his signature funk sound and adds positive energy to Emilia Ali’s lyrics, giving them a whole new meaning. To hear more amazing remixes and originals from this rising star, be sure to check out his SoundCloud and other social media below!

Listen to “Ur Perfect I Hate It (feat. Emilia Ali) [Lenno Remix] today!

