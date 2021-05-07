Leotrix Continues to Push Boundaries on Innovative "Honesty Trax" EP: Listen

Leotrix is making 2021 his year.

January saw the arrival of his ROUND III EP on Never Say Die: Black Label. Only a few months later in March, he returned for his excellent Visions of The Leo EP on Disciple. He clearly has no intention of slowing down as the Australian producer returns today with his Honesty Trax EP out via NIGHT MODE.

Honesty Trax strays from what fans have come to expect from the eclectic producer. The two-sided EP is a departure from his heavier work, taking on an airy, dreamy sound that feels incredibly personal. The innovation previously found in his releases remains, as his candidly named tunes embrace a fresh recreation of his sound.

Side one contains "brief grip of creation," which shines with blissfully soaring synths and playful percussion. It feels like the biggest step away from what fans would deem Leotrix's trademark, though that only adds to its originality. Side two, "this track vs my laptop fan," hits a bit harder. Growling basses dominate the low end, while chopped-up samples shine as the upper layer.

Throughout each of the three EPs Leotrix has delivered in 2021, he's brought something fresh to the table. He's shown that he cannot be confined by a genre and thrives when pushing his sound to its limits. Honesty Trax almost certainly won't be the end for him this year. Keep your eyes peeled as this budding talent has plenty left in the tank.

Listen to Honesty Trax on all streaming platforms here.

