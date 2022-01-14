Leotrix's Artful "Reload" EP Signals a Bright Future for Dubstep: Listen

Leotrix newest EP, Reload, is proof that the future of bass music is blindingly bright.

The young Aussie is leading the charge of a post-dubstep landscape replete with hungry artists who are hellbent on innovation, like Moore Kismet, Akeos and Ace Aura, to name a few. And that's exactly what he does in Reload, which arrived today by way of Never Say Die.

"dubstep can have emotions in it," Leotrix tweeted prior to the release of Reload. "it doesn't always need to be aggressive."

Reload doubles as a showcase of Leotrix's ridiculous range. It kicks off with "Good," a hypnotic cut wherein he brilliantly subverts the moth-eaten arrangement of popular dubstep by refraining to include a huge buildup. Next comes "Replacement Dub," a wonky banger where he syncopates his bass in forward-thinking fashion.

The titular "Reload" is a surefire standout thanks to its inventive sound design, which somehow alchemizes metallic bass patches and warm, bubbly chords. The EP's pièce de résistance, however, is its final track, "Can't Sleep Alone At Night." Here, Leotrix reimagines the red-hot future riddim genre with an aching banger, tying the bow on the record with a soaring tearjerker.

Take a listen to Reload below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

