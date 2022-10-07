Chart-Topping Duo LF System Drop Groovy House Track, "Hungry (For Love)"

Hot on the heels of their chart-topping single “Afraid to Feel,” British house music duo LF System have returned with yet another groovy record, “Hungry (For Love)."

A toe-tapping house rhythm, bubbly disco synths and soulful vocal combine for a rapturous and vibrant tune. With such a captivating and versatile sound, this record can be played anywhere from clubs and festivals to rollerskating rinks and restaurants.

"The love and support we’ve had over the past year has been absolutely wild and we’re over the moon to be sharing more music with you all," LF System writes. "The tune has had a class response to it every time we’ve played it and we’re so happy it’s properly out for everyone to listen from all over the world."

During the week leading up to the track's release, LF System threw a handful of pop-ups at local eateries in Edinburgh, Manchester and London for fans to hear the new song. Each party was free of charge and featured a lineup of local DJs, free booze and food for their “hungry” listeners.

Listen to "Hungry (For Love)" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW LF SYSTEM:

Facebook: facebook.com/LFSYSTEM

Twitter: twitter.com/LFSYSTEMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/lfsystemmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3VdKilC