JVNA and LICK Team Up for Dazzling Bass Anthem, "Phenomenon"

"Phenomenon" marks the debut for both JVNA and LICK on Ophelia Records.

Making their way to Seven Lions' Ophelia imprint for the first time, JVNA and LICK have teamed up for a dazzling bass anthem, "Phenomenon."

"Phenomenon" expertly combines JVNA and LICK's distinct sound while simultaneously matching the vision of Ophelia. The tune is by no means a soaring melodic bass anthem but it doesn't need to be. It embraces a calmer tone without losing any impact. The airy intro, in accompaniment to JNVA's breathy vocals, serves as a masterful intro that leads into a wobbly yet tame drop. 

Listen to "Phenomenon" below.

JVNA and LICK
Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Festival's 21-Day Streaming Event Is Now Live: Watch

Three channels are capturing Tomorrowland's action across the festival's three weekends in 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
DJ Dobrel
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Dobrel Drops Sultry House EP, "Can't Stop Sexy"

The Dublin-based DJ and producer displays his unique skillset in the EP’s five tracks.

By EDM.com Staff14 hours ago

JVNA and LICK are coming off career years, having released their debut albums. Both LPs are career-defining in their own way, as JVNA's Hope In Chaos was an ode to self-discovery while LICK's BEYOND THE VOID showcased his sound design mastery.  

Find "Phenomenon" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW JVNA:

Facebook: facebook.com/JVNAmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/JVNA
Instagram: instagram.com/JVNA
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hrvdtK

FOLLOW LICK:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamlick
Twitter: twitter.com/IAMLICKx
Instagram: instagram.com/iamlick
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Rw40HD

