JVNA and LICK Team Up for Dazzling Bass Anthem, "Phenomenon"
Making their way to Seven Lions' Ophelia imprint for the first time, JVNA and LICK have teamed up for a dazzling bass anthem, "Phenomenon."
"Phenomenon" expertly combines JVNA and LICK's distinct sound while simultaneously matching the vision of Ophelia. The tune is by no means a soaring melodic bass anthem but it doesn't need to be. It embraces a calmer tone without losing any impact. The airy intro, in accompaniment to JNVA's breathy vocals, serves as a masterful intro that leads into a wobbly yet tame drop.
Listen to "Phenomenon" below.
JVNA and LICK are coming off career years, having released their debut albums. Both LPs are career-defining in their own way, as JVNA's Hope In Chaos was an ode to self-discovery while LICK's BEYOND THE VOID showcased his sound design mastery.
Find "Phenomenon" on streaming platforms here.
