Lights Announces New Album, "PEP"

With her forthcoming album, Lights is bringing her artistic vision full circle.

Announcing her new album PEP, the Canadian pop star explained that the record is the most complete representation of her personal and professional evolution.

Lights digs in with intensity on her new single, "Salt and Vinegar." She sings from within a vending machine in the track's music video while cutting to a myriad of costume changes. Like the unexpectedly delectable combination of salt and vinegar, Lights is wholly embracing an eclectic blend of rock and synthpop to usher in a bold new chapter.

Check out the official "Salt and Vinegar" video below.

"I’ve never understood the task more than I did when I was making this record. My vision feels complete, and every single component comes from this very intense evolution I’ve experienced in my personal life over the last few years,” Lights said. "We’re all products, we all market ourselves every single day. The idea behind PEP is if you’re going to brand yourself, then brand yourself to happiness."

Lights' new album is out in full on April 1st and "Salt and Vinegar" represents the record's second single following the release of the Elohim-assisted "Real Thing" in December.

