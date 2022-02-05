Skip to main content
Lights Announces New Album, "PEP"

Lights Announces New Album, "PEP"

Lights also a new single from the album, "Salt and Vinegar," alongside a music video.

Lindsey Blane

Lights also a new single from the album, "Salt and Vinegar," alongside a music video.

With her forthcoming album, Lights is bringing her artistic vision full circle.

Announcing her new album PEP, the Canadian pop star explained that the record is the most complete representation of her personal and professional evolution.

Lights digs in with intensity on her new single, "Salt and Vinegar." She sings from within a vending machine in the track's music video while cutting to a myriad of costume changes. Like the unexpectedly delectable combination of salt and vinegar, Lights is wholly embracing an eclectic blend of rock and synthpop to usher in a bold new chapter.

Check out the official "Salt and Vinegar" video below.

Recommended Articles

lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Lights Announces New Album, "PEP"

Lights also a new single from the album, "Salt and Vinegar," alongside a music video.

5 hours ago
sofi tukker
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER Announce New Album, Drop Sun-Kissed Single "Original Sin"

The Grammy-nominated dance music duo's sophomore album, "WET TENNIS," is slated to drop in 2022.

5 hours ago
splash house
EVENTS

Splash House Expands to Three Weekends of Sun-Soaked Action In 2022

Splash House is once again turning the resorts of Palm Springs into a massive pool party soundtracked by top dance music talent.

5 hours ago

"I’ve never understood the task more than I did when I was making this record. My vision feels complete, and every single component comes from this very intense evolution I’ve experienced in my personal life over the last few years,” Lights said. "We’re all products, we all market ourselves every single day. The idea behind PEP is if you’re going to brand yourself, then brand yourself to happiness."

Lights' new album is out in full on April 1st and "Salt and Vinegar" represents the record's second single following the release of the Elohim-assisted "Real Thing" in December.

FOLLOW LIGHTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/lights
Instagram: instagram.com/lights
Twitter: twitter.com/lights
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eKuO5h

Related

dillon francis
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Announces Release Date of Third Studio Album "Happy Machine"

Francis also dropped the album's third single, a bubbly dance-pop collab with Bow Anderson called "Reaching Out," alongside an official music video.

image2
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis New Music Video "Never Let You Go" ft. De La Ghetto Out Now [Watch]

Another release from new album "Wut Wut"

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to ILLENIUM's Heartfelt Fourth Album, "Fallen Embers"

ILLENIUM's hotly anticipated fourth studio album has landed.

seven lions lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Debuts Unreleased Collaboration With Lights at Red Rocks

Lights confirmed her involvement in a tweet after a video spread on social media.

joji
MUSIC RELEASES

Joji Shares New Video/Single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK"

Joji Announces Debut Album Ballads 1

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Lights Reunite for Anthemic Single "When The Summer Dies": Listen

deadmau5 is crowdsourcing footage for the music video and offering free lifetime passes to all deadmau5 events in return.

sofi tukker
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER Announce New Album, Drop Sun-Kissed Single "Original Sin"

The Grammy-nominated dance music duo's sophomore album, "WET TENNIS," is slated to drop in 2022.

Rudimental x Lazer - Let Me Live (Single Art)
MUSIC RELEASES

RUDIMENTAL x MAJOR LAZER UNVEIL THE OFFICIAL VIDEO TO “LET ME LIVE” FT. ANNE-MARIE & MR EAZI [WATCH]

'Let Me Live' for this music video