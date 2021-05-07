LINK's "Turbo EP" Fuses Classic Rave Sounds With Forward-Thinking Production

Last summer, famed bass music producer LAXX announced the launch of a brand new alias called LINK. Since then, LINK has released a multitude of original tracks and remixes that pay tribute to the classic rave sounds of hard house, trance, and techno, including "Age Of Love," "I Can't Take It," and a remix of Habstrakt's "Show Me."

Now, LINK has returned with more of that modern yet vintage energy on his Turbo EP.

Turbo features three previously released tracks: a hard house-infused belter called "Fader," a nod to the arena trance of auld titled "Come Together," and the most recent cut, "I Want You," which builds on that trance-inspired sound.

Three more previously unheard songs are also included on Turbo, branching LINK's concept out even further. "On A Roll" feels like a modern bass house tune, but its high tempo and clever vocal samples still call to mind the days of searching for hard house through questionable sources like Napster and LimeWire.

"WATUGOT" teeters on early 2000s Eurodance, and EP closer "The Concept" does the same, bringing the arena sound back into the fold. LINK brilliantly pays tribute to rave days past, while remaining upfront in terms of production value and style.

“I fell in love with the rave records I was hearing growing up as a kid in England, and the Turbo EP really sums up all of my influences,” LINK explains in a statement on the EP. “Everything from trance to techno to hard house, and each track on this EP has a different feel or style injected in. I feel like good music has a part of a person in it, and with each track I collected and siphoned my memories and feelings and put them into them.”

LINK's Turbo EP is out now via Welcome Records and can be found here.

