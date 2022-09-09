Listen to Malaa's Official Remix of Linkin Park's Iconic "In The End"

Malaa has paid tribute to one of the biggest rock bands of the century, remixing their most iconic single over 20 years after its release.

Linkin Park dominated the airwaves with their timeless nu metal offering, "In The End," which released back in 2001. The song was immensely popular and helped their debut album, Hybrid Theory, reach Diamond certification from the RIAA, selling over 10 million copies.

Now, 21 years later, enigmatic French DJ and dance music producer Malaa has transformed the rock song into a house heater.

Maintaining the ageless vocals of Mike Shinoda and the late Chester Bennington, Malaa gives listeners a chance to belt out the words before cutting into a house groove. Chopping bits of the lyrics, he layers them atop of a tightly-coiled bassline that seamlessly meshes with his sinister house music arsenal.

When announcing the remix on his socials, Malaa shared that he was honored to finally release the fan-favorite rework with Linkin Park's blessing and paid tribute to the tragic loss of Chester Bennington.

"I can’t believe @linkinpark liked my version and let me release it officially," Malaa wrote. "Knowing the admiration I have for this group its a dream that comes true."

