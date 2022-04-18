Skip to main content
Shermanology Take On LION BABE and Busta Rhymes' "Harder" With Electrifying House Remix

This Shermanology and LION BABE crossover is one for the books.

c/o Press

Directly following their 2021 album Rainbow Child, celebrated R&B duo LION BABE returned earlier this year with “Harder,” continuing to cement themselves as tastemakers within a wide range of genres.

Featuring a guest performance from iconic rapper Busta Rhymes, as well as co-production from acclaimed DJ and producer Mike Nasty, “Harder” is driven by infectious vocals, irresistible grooves and funky chords—the perfect backbone for Shermanology’s remix treatment.

The Dutch duo have been active since 2009, building a strong reputation for producing club anthems, like their collab with FISHER, “It’s A Killa.” Shermanology’s genre-bending style nicely complements “Harder,” turning it into an immersive house gem while maintaining the original’s sultry aesthetic. While Rhymes' and LION BABE's vocal performance nicely juxtapose each other, Shermanology infuse “Harder” with a groovy bassline, snappy percussion and intoxicating melodies. 

Check out the new remix below.

