Shermanology Take On LION BABE and Busta Rhymes' "Harder" With Electrifying House Remix
Directly following their 2021 album Rainbow Child, celebrated R&B duo LION BABE returned earlier this year with “Harder,” continuing to cement themselves as tastemakers within a wide range of genres.
Featuring a guest performance from iconic rapper Busta Rhymes, as well as co-production from acclaimed DJ and producer Mike Nasty, “Harder” is driven by infectious vocals, irresistible grooves and funky chords—the perfect backbone for Shermanology’s remix treatment.
The Dutch duo have been active since 2009, building a strong reputation for producing club anthems, like their collab with FISHER, “It’s A Killa.” Shermanology’s genre-bending style nicely complements “Harder,” turning it into an immersive house gem while maintaining the original’s sultry aesthetic. While Rhymes' and LION BABE's vocal performance nicely juxtapose each other, Shermanology infuse “Harder” with a groovy bassline, snappy percussion and intoxicating melodies.
Check out the new remix below.
Recommended Articles
An Insider's Guide to Wicked Woods Music Festival 2022
With Wicked Woods 2022 just around the corner, it's time to make sure you're ready for the reunion.
DJ Kay Slay, Pioneering Record Producer and DJ, Dead at 55
The influential New York artist reportedly passed away due to COVID-19 complications.
Desert Hearts Festival to Celebrate 10 Years of Revelry In Sprawling Lakeside Venue
California's Lake Perris will host Lubelski, Latmun, Doc Martin and more in 2022.
FOLLOW SHERMANOLOGY:
Facebook: facebook.com/shermanologyofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/shermanology
Twitter: twitter.com/shermanology
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rtKYpF