Liquid Stranger Reveals 2023 EP, "Unity": Listen to the Lead Single

Fans of Liquid Stranger have something exciting to look forward to in 2023.

The Wakaan label boss has revealed a brand new EP, Unity. The project is slated to release next year on the imprint's SSKWAN offshoot, which specializes in downtempo electronic music.

To build the hype surrounding the EP's release, Stranger today dropped its lead single, "Smoke N Hope." Wakaan diehards are sure to be mesmerized by this dreamy record, which weaves ragga-inspired vocals by J Lauryn with wonky drums and pulsing bass. After kicking off with a hypnotic acoustic guitar riff, the track whispers and winds before an enthralling chorus takes hold—and refuses to let go.

In the wake of Stranger’s mind-bending B A L A N C E album and Dimensions EP, there's no doubt that fans are eager for more after "Smoke N Hope." Exploring duality and mood elevation, the track beautifully sets the stage for the impending release of Unity.

Take a listen to the new single below and pre-save Unity here.

FOLLOW LIQUID STRANGER:

Facebook: facebook.com/liquidstranger

Twitter: twitter.com/LiquidStranger

Instagram: instagram.com/liquidstranger

Spotify: spoti.fi/3cPNZtC