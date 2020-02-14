Liquid Stranger Drops ASCENSION EP for Valentine's Day

It's been nearly a year to the day since Liquid Stranger treated fans to the INFINITY LP, and the Swedish DJ/producer has returned with something new. The ASCENSION EP has arrived via his Wakaan artist imprint on February 14th, 2020, encapsulating something of a departure from his signature sound.

Although best known for a diverse and nuanced style called freeform bass, Liquid Stranger (real name Martin Stääf) favored dubstep in his latest endeavor. Most of the six tracks exhibit the sound design subtlety for which he's become a fixture of the bass music world over the past 17 years, but arranged in a more predictable framework.

Half of the EP is collaborations; Stääf teamed up with LUZCID on "Hammer," with Hydraulix on "Laser Burn," and with LSDREAM on "Sunken Technology." The latter single encapsulates more of a downtempo style than those preceding it, dovetailing into a similar soundscape for the final track of the effort, aptly titled "Over n Out."

Stream or download Liquid Stranger's ASCENSION EP across platforms here.

