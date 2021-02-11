12th Planet Sends Liquid Stranger's "Psychonaut" Remix Album Into Orbit [Premiere]

12th Planet Sends Liquid Stranger's "Psychonaut" Remix Album Into Orbit [Premiere]

"Psychonaut (Remixes)" celebrates the one-year anniversary of Liquid Stranger's "ASCENSION" EP.
Last Valentine's Day, Liquid Stranger impressed fans with his masterfully-crafted six-track EP, ASCENSION, diverting from his recognized freeform bass prowess and venturing into dubstep territories. Featuring collaborations with artists such as LUZCID, Hydraulix, and LSDREAM, ASCENSION was the last release from the esteemed Wakaan tastemaker.

Celebrating one year since the release of ASCENSION, the Swedish bass powerhouse is returning with a collection of stellar remixes of the lead track, "Psychonaut." Recruiting fiery bass maestros such as 12th Planet, Astrolizard, Blanke, Kischvn, LICK, Mersiv, and original ASCENSION collaborators, Hydraulix and LUZCID, Psychonaut (Remixes) will be released on February 12th.

12th Planet leads this legendary roster with his recreation of the original. Contrasting from Liquid Stranger's steady-paced, warbly basslines, 12th Planet embarks on an accelerated expedition through heavier acoustic environments. Powerful horns precede a series of headbang-inducing drops that command attention from everyone in the galaxy.

"I am really excited for Liquid Stranger's remix project to come out. This is my first release of the year and stoked it's a Liquid Stranger remix," 12th Planet tells EDM.com. 

Be on the lookout for the full Psychonaut (Remixes) package on February 12, 2021. Until then, you can listen to 12th Planet's remix below.

