Liquid Stranger Unveils Massive First Original of 2021 With Earth-Shattering "The Drill"

The Swedish producer has proven once again why he is at the forefront of the free-form bass music sphere.

WAKAAN label boss Liquid Stranger has returned with "The Drill," his first original single of the year, a scorching bass anthem.

"The Drill" marks Liquid Stranger's second release of 2021 following his remix album for "Psychonaut," which featured remixes by 12th Planet, AstroLizard, Blanke, Hydraulix, Krischvn, LICK, and Mersiv.

Packed with deep synths and an earth-shattering low end, "The Drill" opens with a hypnotic melody as vocals unearthed from the underworld take us into the chaotic underbelly of the beast. Pushing and pulling with subtle changes to cadence, a gritty rising bass thrusts the track from ground zero into a galaxy unknown, continuing to drive with vicious dubstep elements. In the end, the song finds its home, ushering in the same melody from the intro as if to have just narrowly escaped the fiery underworld of its sound design.

"The Drill" is out now via WAKAAN. You can listen to the single below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Liquid Stranger's "The Drill" artwork.

