Armin van Buuren and Alesso Team Up for Anthemic Single "Leave A Little Love": Listen

The duo's first-ever collaboration has the look of a timeless dance anthem.
It's rare when two of the most seminal dance music producers in the world join forces for an original song. But when it happens, it has the potential to set the tone of the genre's future.

Such is the case with "Leave A Little Love," the new single from Alesso and Armin van Buuren and the duo's first-ever collaboration. Longtime fans may be a bit dismayed at the sonic direction here, which isn't rooted in the soaring progressive house and euphoric trance styles of Alesso and van Buuren, respectively. However, the've still managed to deliver on the horsepower behind their legacies with a scintillating house-pop hybrid that has the look of a timeless dance anthem.

The excitement surrounding "Leave A Little Love" has been palpable since the duo tortured the lovelorn with a cryptic teaser on Valentine's Day. The track marks the first time that Alesso and van Buuren, two of EDM's most prominent and ubiquitous artists, have ever collaborated on an original song.

"After years of Armin and I sharing festival stages around the world, we decided it was time for us to join forces and write a big dance song for the fans," Alesso said in a press release. "Everything just came together effortlessly in the studio," van Buuren added. "I’m proud that we get to share 'Leave A Little Love' with the world today, because everybody deserve [sic] a bit of love in their lives."

