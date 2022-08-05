Calvin Harris Unites With 23 Collaborators On Sun-Kissed Sixth Album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"
Five years after its predecessor, Calvin Harris has finally unveiled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, his sixth studio album.
The new LP features a staggering 23 collaborators, among them Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Normani. Harris manages to weave a sun-drenched latticework of electro-funk, laid-back R&B and smooth nu-disco throughout Vol. 2, which spans 14 tracks.
Considering the five-year gap between Funk Wav Bounces albums, fans of Vol. 2 may already be looking ahead to the next installment of Harris' fan-favorite series. But that's a pipe dream.
Appearing on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Harris poured cold water on the possibility of a third volume, which he said will "absolutely not" happen.
You can listen to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 below and stream the album here.
