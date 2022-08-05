Skip to main content
Calvin Harris Unites With 23 Collaborators On Sun-Kissed Sixth Album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Calvin Harris Unites With 23 Collaborators On Sun-Kissed Sixth Album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Charlie Puth are just a few artists in the album's star-studded tracklist.

Simon Thirlaway

Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Charlie Puth are just a few artists in the album's star-studded tracklist.

Five years after its predecessor, Calvin Harris has finally unveiled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, his sixth studio album.

The new LP features a staggering 23 collaborators, among them Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Normani. Harris manages to weave a sun-drenched latticework of electro-funk, laid-back R&B and smooth nu-disco throughout Vol. 2, which spans 14 tracks.

Considering the five-year gap between Funk Wav Bounces albums, fans of Vol. 2 may already be looking ahead to the next installment of Harris' fan-favorite series. But that's a pipe dream.

Appearing on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Harris poured cold water on the possibility of a third volume, which he said will "absolutely not" happen.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

calvin harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Unites With 23 Collaborators On Sun-Kissed Sixth Album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Harris manages to weave a sun-drenched latticework of electro-funk, laid-back R&B and smooth nu-disco in Vol. 2.

By Jason Heffler1 minute ago
nitepunk
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitepunk's "Black and Colors" Is a Rollercoaster Journey Through the Ominous and Uplifting

Nitepunk's latest single sees the versatile producer clicking on all fronts.

By Cameron Sunkel20 minutes ago
SLANDER - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 2
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: SLANDER, Calvin Harris, Eliminate & More [8/5/22]

New major releases include tracks from MORTEN, Habstrakt, Nitepunk and more.

By Koji Aiken27 minutes ago

You can listen to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 below and stream the album here.

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris
Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris
Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mmhsk7

Related

calvin harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and many more will appear on the hotly anticipated album.

calvin harris dua lipa young thug
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops Lead Single From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" With Dua Lipa and Young Thug: Listen to "Potion"

Calvin Harris went big with his first re-introduction to the sun-soaked universe of "Funk Wav Bounces."

calvin harris snoop dogg
NEWS

Calvin Harris Teases New Collaboration With Snoop Dogg From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," Snoop says in the teaser.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Confirms Long-Awaited "Funk Wav Bounces" Sequel

We can only imagine the star-power that will shape the successor of Harris' fan-favorite 2017 album.

calvin harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Join Forces for Hip-Pop Jam, "New Money"

The hedonistic track is the second single to arrive from Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, his first in five years.

calvin harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops Bubbly R&B Single With Normani, Tinashe and Offset

The latest single from Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album explores the effervescent feelings that arise after finding the right person.

Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Summertime Jam, "Stay With Me"

"Stay With Me" is the latest single from Calvin Harris's forthcoming album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."

Calvin Harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Shares New Exclusive Remix and Sun-Kissed "Summer Sessions" Playlist as Love Regenerator

Amazon Music's summer playlist series rolls on with Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator alias.