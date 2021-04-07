Listen to Subtronics and Excision's Massive Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Bunker Buster"

At long last, one of the most anticipated dubstep collabs in recent memory has arrived.
Excision/Shutterfinger

At long last, one of the most anticipated dubstep collabs in recent memory has arrived.

As the safe return of music festivals becomes more and more of a reality, bass music fans are dusting off their neck braces. Ergo, head-bangers rejoiced today after two of dubstep's most popular artists released one of the genre's most anticipated collaborations in recent memory.

Subtronics and Excision have finally unveiled "Bunker Buster," a long-awaited song that was debuted back in December 2019 during the former's performance at HiJinx. Teeth-chattering bass ripples through each of the single's three unique drops, which contain signature elements of both producers' styles. However, fans shouldn't simply fast-forward to the loudest part of the waveform. The verses of "Bunker Buster" are jaw-dropping, kicking off with beautiful synth programming that eventually mutates into a frenetic lead patch before all hell breaks loose.

The third and final drop is perhaps most devastating, as Subtronics and Excision decided to eliminate the kick-snare at the onset and build tension before unloading a vicious dubstep segment. It introduces a screeching sub bass that really brings the track home with a nasty punch. Needless to say, if Lost Lands moves forward as planned, this one is going to slay its stages.

Listen to "Bunker Buster" in all its glory below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

