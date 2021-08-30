"DONDA" Is Finally Here: Listen to Gesaffelstein's Production on Kanye West's 10th Album

The iconic French producer contributed to three "DONDA" cuts alongside Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz, and more.

It was a rocky road to DONDA—speckled with last-minute delays and controversial performances—but Kanye West's most anticipated album has finally hit streaming platforms.

In true Ye fashion, the record flaunts a staggering list of features, producers, and songwriters. Among them is Gesaffelstein, who is credited as a producer on three DONDA cuts.

The electronic music luminary famously contributed production to two songs on West's iconic 2013 album Yeezus, "Black Skinhead" and "Send It Up," both of which also feature French compatriots Daft Punk. The robots weren't included this time around, but Gesaffelstein held his own with some incredible work in the studio.

At a length of nearly nine minutes, "Jesus Lord" is dark and raw. Gesaffelstein is joined by a stable of legendary hip-hop producers here, as Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz, and West join forces for a gritty slow-burner.

Devoid of drums, "No Child Left Behind" (featuring Sunday Service and Vory) depends on haunting organs, a signature production technique of Gesaffelstein. The eerie single was used in a Beats commercial back in July, aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and starring America's fastest woman, Sha'Carri Richardson.

"Jesus Lord pt 2" continues the storyline of its predecessor with the fluid bars of fabled rapper Jay Electronica and veteran hip-hop group The LOX. This one clocks in at 11-and-a-half minutes, tying a bow on DONDA as its 27th and final track.

You listen to the album in full and check out its complete list of credits below (sourced by NME).

1. ‘Donda Chant’ (Feat. Syleena Johnson)

Produced by Kanye West

2. ‘Jail’ (Feat. Francis & The Lights & Jay-Z)

Produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

3. ‘God Breathed’ (Feat. Vory)

Produced by Allday, Arrow, E. Vax, Kanye West & Ojivolta

4. ‘Off The Grid’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Fivio Foreign)

Produced by 30 Roc, AyoAA, David & Eli, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Sloane

5. ‘Hurricane’ (Feat. Lil Baby & The Weeknd)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, DJ Khalil, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Ronny J

6. ‘Praise God’ (Feat. Baby Keem & Travis Scott)

Produced by 30 Roc, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta, Sloane & Zen Tachi

7. ‘Jonah’ (Feat. Lil Durk & Vory)

Produced by Audi, DrtWrk, Kanye West & Mike Dean

8. ‘Ok Ok’ (Feat. Fivio Foreign & Lil Yachty)

Produced by Boi-1da & Kanye West

9. ‘Junya’ (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Produced by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Roark Bailey

10. ‘Believe What I Say’

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, Dem Jointz, FNZ, Kanye West & Ojivolta

11. ’24’ (Feat. Vory)

Produced by AllDay, Cory Henry, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Warryn Campbell

12. ‘Remote Control’ (Feat. Young Thug)

Produced by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Digital Nas, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

13. ‘Moon’ (Feat. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi)

Produced by Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, E. Vax, DJ Khalil

14. ‘Heaven And Hell’

Produced by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Wallis lane, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

15. ‘Donda’ (Feat. Tony Williams and Stalone)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

16. ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ (Feat. Conway The Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

17. ‘Jesus Lord’

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

18. ‘New Again’ (Feat. Chris Brown)

Produced by Wallis lane, Mia Wallis, 88 Keys, Kanye West, Ojivolta, BoogzDaBeast

19. ‘Tell The Vision’ (Feat. Pop Smoke)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

20. ‘Lord I Need You’

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Wheezy

21. ‘Pure Souls’ (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Shenseea)

Produced by 88 Keys, Bastian Volkel, BoogzDaBeast, Fyaman, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sucuki

22. ‘Come To Life’

Produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Jeff Bhasker

23. ‘No Child Left Behind’ (Feat. Sunday Service & Vory)

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, Cashmere Brown

24. ‘Jail Pt. 2’ (Feat. DaBaby and Marilyn Manson)

Produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

25. ‘Ok Ok pt 2’

Produced by Boi-1da, Kanye West, Louis Bell

25. ‘Junya pt 2’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla $ign)

Produced by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta

26. ‘Jesus Lord pt 2’ (Feat. The LOX, Jay Electronica & Swizz Beatz)

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

