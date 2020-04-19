It's always an exciting day for fans of Martin Garrix when he drops new music from his rare GRX side project. Luckily for them, he and Florian Picasso decided to release their long-sought-after collaboration, "Restart Your Heart," over the weekend. In addition to the new tune, the duo also released a trippy music video that brings the sounds to the next level.

Debuted at last year's Ultra Music Festival, the EDM world has been impatiently waiting for the funky anthem to drop. With an addicting, crunchy bassline and steel drums, the duo gets listeners into a groove before slowing things down and introducing some infectious, disco-inspired vocals. What follows is every component of the first half of the track firing on all cylinders to round out the stomping yet smooth romp.

Martin Garrix has stayed very busy as of late. The young EDM superstar just recently unveiled an unreleased collaboration with John Martin during a special rooftop stream. A few weeks before that, he officially released his track with the rising star Clinton Kane titled "Drown."

"Restart Your Heart" by Florian Picasso and GRX (Martin Garrix) is out now via STMPD RCRDS. You can download or stream the new single here.

