Marshmello Drops First Single From Upcoming "Joytime IV" Album: Listen

Marshmello Drops First Single From Upcoming "Joytime IV" Album: Listen

Mello turned back the clock in "BeFoRe U," showcasing the blissed-out future trap sound that propelled him to superstardom.

Mello turned back the clock in "BeFoRe U," showcasing the blissed-out future trap sound that propelled him to superstardom.

At long last, Marshmello has offered a taste of Joytime IV, the fourth installment of his long-running album series. 

Fans can now sink their teeth into the album's first single, "BeFoRe U." Marshmello turned back the clock here, showcasing the blissed-out, saccharine future trap sound that propelled him to superstardom. It's a breath of fresh air for Mello loyalists, many of whom have become disillusioned by his pivot to hip-hop and contemporary pop music.

It seems like a lifetime ago when Marshmello released the first edition of Joytime, his debut album, which dropped back in 2016. The record was a breakthrough for the subversive producer, who recently garnered his first Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Dance/Electronic album for Shockwave.

"BeFoRe U" will also be a Lobby Track on Fortnite after it amasses 100,000 fan votes via Marshmello's new microsite. In addition, his in-game Cosmetics will return to the game's Item Shop.

You can check out "BeFoRe U" below and cue up the single on streaming platforms here.

