Listen to a Preview of Skrillex, Justin Bieber and Don Toliver's "Don't Go" Before It Hits Streaming Platforms

The three have cooked up a woozy R&B banger, which will soon officially hit streaming platforms.

Ahead of the release of their hotly anticipated collab "Don't Go," Skrillex, Justin Bieber, and Don Toliver have unveiled a preview of the tune.

If the clip is any indication, the trio have a bona fide hit on their hands. They've cooked up a woozy R&B banger, a slow-burner rife with the hypnotic yet forceful bass of a contemporary Skrillex production. A music video for "Don't Go" is also on the way, but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Skrillex and Bieber were spotted in the studio in late 2020, fueling speculation that new music was on the horizon. The Biebs eventually released his chart-topping album Justice, which featured three tracks with production credits from the dubstep legend: "2 Much," "Somebody" and "Loved by You."

Check out a preview of the monster collab below before it hits streaming platforms this Friday, August 20th at midnight ET.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

FOLLOW DON TOLIVER:

Facebook: facebook.com/DonToliver

Twitter: twitter.com/DonToliver

Instagram: instagram.com/dontoliver

Spotify: spoti.fi/3xQXPTr

FOLLOW JUSTIN BIEBER:

Facebook: facebook.com/JustinBieber

Twitter: twitter.com/justinbieber

Instagram: instagram.com/justinbieber

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ODD78X