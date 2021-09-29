Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Hypnotic Single "Let Me In" From Upcoming Album

Ahead of the release of her fourth album, it sounds like REZZ is coming into her own.

The one they call Space Mom has always been talented, but if her upcoming single is any indication, she's evolving as an artist. She took to Instagram today to share a preview of "Let Me In," a scintillating collab with fknsyd set to hit streaming platforms this Friday, October 1st.

Here REZZ eschews the menacing bite of spiral cut "Taste of You" (with Dove Cameron), instead opting for an eerie slow-burner that slithers instead of soars. It's no wonder why she called the single "one of my favourite songs I’ve ever worked on."

Fans can now pre-save "Let Me In" and check out a preview below.

"Let Me In" will appear on REZZ's upcoming spiral LP, which has quickly become one of the most anticipated records of her career. She recently announced an eponymous album tour set to kick off in February 2022, adding that the shows will feature brand new visuals and production. You can pre-save the album, due out this fall, here.

"Let Me In" will also arrive alongside an official music video. Check out a snapshot of the shoot below, courtesy of REZZ.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ

Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz

Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X