September 30, 2021
Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Hypnotic Single "Let Me In" From Upcoming Album
Publish date:

Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Hypnotic Single "Let Me In" From Upcoming Album

The spine-chilling midtempo track features a haunting topline from fknsyd.
Author:

Will Selviz

The spine-chilling midtempo track features a haunting topline from fknsyd.

Ahead of the release of her fourth album, it sounds like REZZ is coming into her own.

The one they call Space Mom has always been talented, but if her upcoming single is any indication, she's evolving as an artist. She took to Instagram today to share a preview of "Let Me In," a scintillating collab with fknsyd set to hit streaming platforms this Friday, October 1st.

Here REZZ eschews the menacing bite of spiral cut "Taste of You" (with Dove Cameron), instead opting for an eerie slow-burner that slithers instead of soars. It's no wonder why she called the single "one of my favourite songs I’ve ever worked on."

Fans can now pre-save "Let Me In" and check out a preview below.

Recommended Articles

feed me
INTERVIEWS

"I Want It to Wipe The Slate Clean": How Feed Me's New Album Resets an Influential Career

"In terms of a body of work, it feels like the one I’m most proud of when I look at it."

5 hours ago
Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Hypnotic Single "Let Me In" From Upcoming Album

The spine-chilling midtempo track features a haunting topline from fknsyd.

6 hours ago
Lost Lands
NEWS

Shuttle Overturns at Lost Lands Music Festival, Injures 9

Nine people were reportedly injured after a shuttle at Lost Lands festival overturned in Licking County this past weekend.

7 hours ago

"Let Me In" will appear on REZZ's upcoming spiral LP, which has quickly become one of the most anticipated records of her career. She recently announced an eponymous album tour set to kick off in February 2022, adding that the shows will feature brand new visuals and production. You can pre-save the album, due out this fall, here.

"Let Me In" will also arrive alongside an official music video. Check out a snapshot of the shoot below, courtesy of REZZ.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

Related

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Announces Fourth Album, Drops Filthy Single With Deathpact: Listen

REZZ's hotly anticipated album is due out in fall 2021.

_images_uploads_gallery_REZZ_2019-1
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] REZZ Teases Hypnotic New Song via Instagram

Space Mom is back with a menacing midtempo tune.

117771557_3225501484195482_3292607566022771656_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Spine-Chilling Single "ORBIT" Out Next Week

"ORBIT" is sounding—for lack of a better term—nasty.

rezz
NEWS

REZZ Announces 2021 North American Headline Tour

REZZ, who also announced a new single on the way, said the tour will feature "the biggest production" of her career thus far.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Shares New Single "Dark Age" Ahead of Upcoming Album

Gearing up for the release of Beyond the Senses, Rezz shares a song from the EP.

black tiger sex machine kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Black Tiger Sex Machine and Kayzo's Upcoming Single "Lifeline"

The track features Los Angeles-based alt-pop band Point North.

Rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

“RELAX” WITH REZZ’S HYPNOTIC FIRST TRACK OFF HER UPCOMING DEBUT ALBUM

Rezz's "Mass Manipulation" is coming.