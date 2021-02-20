Tomorrowland Releases 50 Performances from One World Radio Anniversary Event: Listen

Tomorrowland has published over 25 hours of live performances fresh from the airwaves. With the recent the landmark 2-year anniversary of One World Radio, 50 Tomorrowland artists were invited to deliver half-hour sets to celebrate the occasion.

The entire list of sets, now on SoundCloud, includes performances from a host of Tomorrowland favorites. Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, NERVO, Meduza, Purple Disco Machine, Sam Feldt, W&W, and many more answered the call to participate in the program's birthday festivities. The sets were originally broadcast this week over a 5-day span.

Though the sets are short and to the point, keen listeners will find the artists didn't hesitate to preview some unreleased gems in their sets.

As is the case with its festival attractions, Tomorrowland's One World Radio provides one of the biggest platforms for dance music artists. Tomorrowland first launched One World Radio in 2019 as part of the festival's special 15-year anniversary celebrations. While the program was originally expected to run short-term, the unflinching popularity of One World radio has since prolonged its lifespan.

