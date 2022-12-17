Skip to main content
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Notch New Collaborative Chapter for "Avatar" Soundtrack

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Notch New Collaborative Chapter for "Avatar" Soundtrack

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia follow up "Moth to a Flame" with a cathartic single befit for the year's biggest tentpole.

Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia follow up "Moth to a Flame" with a cathartic single befit for the year's biggest tentpole.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are deriving strength from within with their persevering single, "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)."

Part of the soundtrack for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, the new single sees the two musical powerhouses notching another exciting chapter in their collaborative saga, where we last left off with "Moth to a Flame."

The track marks Swedish House Mafia's most cinematic production yet, pairing the crisp coordination of marching drums with languid strings and splashy cymbals. The Weeknd brings the full weight of his signature soaring vocals to the track, bracing for existential challenges that are seemingly do-or-die in nature.

From a music production standpoint, "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" is a far cry from the ravey sensibilities of Swedish House Mafia long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again. But the cathartic track meets the occasion for Avatar: The Way of Water, the biggest tentpole of 2022. The film is said to have a budget of roughly $400 million, ranking it as one of the most expensive movies ever made.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Share Glowing Optimism for 2023, an "Exciting Time" for Dance Music History

"I haven't seen this many people excited about dance music in quite some time," The Chainsmokers's Drew Taggart explained in a new interview.

By Cameron Sunkel
david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

Step Into the World of Future Rave with David Guetta's Remix of "Unholy"

Guetta's take on Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit will energize any dancefloor.

By Rachel Freeman
Silencio UMBRA
EVENTS

Cercle Teams Up With Mezcal El Silencio to Plan Unforgettable Festival Experience In Oaxaca

Featuring Bonobo, The Martinez Brothers and more, Silencio UMBRA is a one-night-only festival featuring the best in talent curation, art, culinary greatness and more.

By Cameron Sunkel

The original Avatar, released in 2009, remains the world's highest-grossing film in history, netting nearly $3 billion worldwide. Needless to say, Cameron's sequel has big shoes to fill.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below.

Related

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Collaborate for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Soundtrack

All three Swedish House Mafia members shared The Weeknd's teaser of the track, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)."

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

Another Teaser of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's Collab Has Leaked: Listen

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's forthcoming collaboration, dubbed "Moth to a Flame," drops this week.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

A Collaboration Between Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Could Be On the Way

A confluence of musical and business-related factors is fueling speculation that the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are working on music together.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Confirm Collaboration: Listen to a Preview

Swedish House Mafia also appeared at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where they performed a medley of "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime" while teasing the unreleased collab.

The-Weeknd-and-SHM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Premiere of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's "Moth to a Flame" Music Video

Stream the live YouTube premiere of the "Moth to a Flame" music video inside.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Share Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse Into Haunting "Moth To A Flame" Music Video

The clip also features Alexander Wessely, the director of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's "Moth To A Flame" music video.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Lists Swedish House Mafia As Inspiration for New Album, Fueling Speculation of Collab

According to The Weeknd, his next album was inspired in part by the legendary trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years, Drop Long-Awaited Collab With The Weeknd

The long-awaited "Moth To A Flame" has finally arrived alongside the announcement of a massive, 44-date global tour.