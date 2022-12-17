The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are deriving strength from within with their persevering single, "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)."

Part of the soundtrack for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, the new single sees the two musical powerhouses notching another exciting chapter in their collaborative saga, where we last left off with "Moth to a Flame."

The track marks Swedish House Mafia's most cinematic production yet, pairing the crisp coordination of marching drums with languid strings and splashy cymbals. The Weeknd brings the full weight of his signature soaring vocals to the track, bracing for existential challenges that are seemingly do-or-die in nature.

From a music production standpoint, "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" is a far cry from the ravey sensibilities of Swedish House Mafia long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again. But the cathartic track meets the occasion for Avatar: The Way of Water, the biggest tentpole of 2022. The film is said to have a budget of roughly $400 million, ranking it as one of the most expensive movies ever made.

The original Avatar, released in 2009, remains the world's highest-grossing film in history, netting nearly $3 billion worldwide. Needless to say, Cameron's sequel has big shoes to fill.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below.