Experiencing a breakthrough 2022, bass music star Lizzy Jane has unveiled a new single, "Chemical Love."

Teaming up with Adam Jasim and vocalist Mercedes Arn-Horn, Jane produced a spellbinding melodic bass track. Brimming with hair-raising sound design and emotive sequences, “Chemical Love” is as imaginative as it is aching.

From a production standpoint, Jane and Jasim artfully manage to blend subtle tonalities with euphoric, lilting synths against the backdrop of Arn-Horn's potent topline. It all culminates in a cascading bass drop, the pinnacle of an arrangement that Jane calls "an anthem for the feels of summer."

"Chemical Love" arrives as Jane prepares for the release of her upcoming debut EP, which is expected to drop in late 2022. Take a listen below.

